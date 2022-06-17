MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €161.95 ($168.70) and last traded at €163.25 ($170.05). Approximately 361,928 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €164.00 ($170.83).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €173.36 and its 200-day moving average is €188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

