MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €161.95 ($168.70) and last traded at €163.25 ($170.05). Approximately 361,928 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €164.00 ($170.83).
The business’s 50 day moving average is €173.36 and its 200-day moving average is €188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)
