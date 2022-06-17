Merlin Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 82,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $164.19. 240,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

