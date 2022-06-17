Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $18.98

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.98, but opened at $20.44. Merus shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 826 shares changing hands.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Get Merus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $872.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Merus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.