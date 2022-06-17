Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,461,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,470,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,725,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

NYSE MTAL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.