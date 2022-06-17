Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Lowered to $42.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

