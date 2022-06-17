Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Lowered to $42.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $50.19.
Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
