Metronome (MET) Trading 36.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (MET) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Metronome has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $319.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.89 or 0.04361537 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00317159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013049 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,187,867 coins and its circulating supply is 14,043,293 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.