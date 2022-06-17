Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.