Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 6.81.

Several analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.85 and its 200-day moving average is 1.14. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.70 and a 1-year high of 3.95.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

