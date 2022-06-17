MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 90,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:INKT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

