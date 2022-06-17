Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Update

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

MIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

