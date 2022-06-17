Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.4 days.

MTSFF remained flat at $$21.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

