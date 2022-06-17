Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.4 days.
MTSFF remained flat at $$21.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $25.15.
