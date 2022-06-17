Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Critical Review

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SBA Communications and Modiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 2 10 1 2.92 Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

SBA Communications currently has a consensus price target of $391.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.47%. Modiv has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.39%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. SBA Communications pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SBA Communications has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 18.40% -8.54% 4.43% Modiv N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Modiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.31 billion 13.58 $237.62 million $3.96 73.45 Modiv $36.22 million 3.41 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Modiv on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

