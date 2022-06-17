Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Trading 4.1% Higher

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 110,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 890,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKD. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Molecular Data during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Molecular Data during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 306,309 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

