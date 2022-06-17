Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 189,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 67,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Saturday, June 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

