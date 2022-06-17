Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $34.72. 18,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mondi has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $59.24.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.
Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondi (MONDY)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.