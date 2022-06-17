Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $34.72. 18,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mondi has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Get Mondi alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 2,072 ($25.15) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,886.00.

Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.