Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price to $113.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $126.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oracle to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.