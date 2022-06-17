Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,069 Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.80. 36,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.