Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.83 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 198,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,302. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

