Morgan Stanley Lowers Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $20.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $112,273,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,400,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth about $2,590,413,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

