Morgan Stanley Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $56.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $1,619,219. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

