Morgan Stanley Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to “Overweight”

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

