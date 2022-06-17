Mountain Valley Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTC:MTVB)

Mountain Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:MTVB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of MTVB opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50. Mountain Valley Bancshares has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Get Mountain Valley Bancshares alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.