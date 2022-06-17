MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €230.00 by Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €230.00 ($239.58) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €238.00 ($247.92) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($241.67) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($241.67) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($220.83) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €170.00 ($177.08) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($234.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €185.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €190.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

