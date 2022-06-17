Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,761,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, David Michery sold 750,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $757,500.00.

On Monday, March 28th, David Michery sold 300,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $744,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,036,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,334,578. The company has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MULN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 249.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

