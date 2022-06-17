Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 7.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.41 and last traded at $129.58. 3,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 156,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

