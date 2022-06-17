National Bank Financial Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$65.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.45.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

