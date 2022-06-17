National Bankshares Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.74 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.66 and a one year high of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Transat A.T. Company Profile
