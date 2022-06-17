National Bankshares Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.74 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.66 and a one year high of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

