Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Navient worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,022 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Navient by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.65. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

