Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.48. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 1,192.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.