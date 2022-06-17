Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Societe Generale

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from $330.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix stock opened at $173.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

