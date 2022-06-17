NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NTCT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 8,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,959. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.63.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.