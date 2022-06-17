New BitShares Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $850,039.00 (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $850,039.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get New BitShares alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.80 or 0.04972670 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00308458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00090412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012969 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.