New York Times (NYSE:NYT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

New York Times stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in New York Times by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

