Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick Acquires 329,000 Shares

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
About Newmark Group (Get Rating)
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

