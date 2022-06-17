Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick Acquires 329,000 Shares

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

