NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.14.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.42. 149,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

