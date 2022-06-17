Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

MIMZF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.