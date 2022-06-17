Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
MIMZF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.92.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
