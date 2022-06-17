Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.00

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 260956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.
A number of research firms recently commented on NTDOY. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.35.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.54.
About Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
