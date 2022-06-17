Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.00

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 260956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTDOY. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 461,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

