Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other news, Director Simeon George bought 1,333,333 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 52,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $409.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.32. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.