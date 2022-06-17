Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Price Target Cut to €110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €140.00 ($145.83) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($33.33) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

