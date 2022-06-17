Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,376,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average of $194.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

