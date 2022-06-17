Norges Bank Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,178,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Norges Bank owned about 1.49% of NextEra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.