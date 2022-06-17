Norges Bank Buys Shares of 3,612,510 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,612,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,800,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AVGO opened at $499.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $567.81 and a 200-day moving average of $590.39. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
