Norges Bank Invests $1.58 Billion in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,059,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

