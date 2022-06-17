Norges Bank Invests $2.27 Billion in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,396,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Norges Bank owned 1.11% of QUALCOMM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

