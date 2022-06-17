Norges Bank Invests $2.40 Billion in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,612,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.88% of Broadcom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $499.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

