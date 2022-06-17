Norges Bank Makes New $1.82 Billion Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,786,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of Merck & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

NYSE:MRK opened at $84.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

