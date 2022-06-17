Norges Bank Takes $1.03 Billion Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,668,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $136.40 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

