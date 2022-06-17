Norges Bank Takes $1.50 Billion Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,351,912 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Norges Bank owned 2.43% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK opened at $165.34 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day moving average is $223.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

