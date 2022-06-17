North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys C$302,956.56 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$302,956.56.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,525.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,922.25.

On Monday, May 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,510.53.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,164.67.

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,878.25.

TSE NOA traded down C$1.04 on Friday, hitting C$14.21. 167,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.03. The company has a market cap of C$403.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$14.03 and a 1-year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.44.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

