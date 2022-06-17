Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NTV opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £115.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.35. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.12).

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

