Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:NTV opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £115.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.35. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.12).
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.